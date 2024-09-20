Coín’s Festibeer street celebration

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 13:09 • 1 minute read

Beers on parade. Credit: Licahumann - Facebook

Festibeer, one of the most awaited annual beer festivals in the Guardalhorce Valley, begins Friday, September 27 in Coín.

Being held in Plaza Alameda in the centre of Coín on the weekend of September 27, 28, and 29, Festibeer is an essential for lovers of beer, live music, food, and street parties. Organisers are bringing together an impressive collection of international craft beers, among which will be the prize-winning Delirium, Maisel’s Weisse, VEDETT, Gulden Draak, La Guillotine, and many more. Each beer at the festival has been carefully selected to offer a variety of flavours and styles, from refreshing lagers and dark full-bodied ales to the hearty stouts. There will be plenty of food on offer too, with some favourite food trucks serving up some of the best compliments to the beers.

Craft beers, Soul food and Soul music

Over the three days of the event, Plaza Alameda will vibrate to the rhythm of various musical styles. On Friday, September 27, at 10pm, Nacho Oropesa kicks off the festivities with his flamenco fusion mix. On Saturday, September 28, from 4pm, Mami Curl brings her energy with a repertoire of rock, blues, and pop, followed at 10pm by Elise Soul Sistah, with her soul and pop set. On Sunday, September 29, at 4pm, Comando G will close the festival with their contagious pop and rock .

In addition, festival organisers Licahumann are holding a prize draw for attendees to Festibeer, and they are giving away free beer tasting sessions. All contestants need to do is enter the Licahumann page on Facebook, like the ‘Sorteo’ post, and comment with the name of the person they want to enjoy the tasting session with.

Festibeer Coín 2024 takes place in Plaza Alameda, starting on Friday, September 27 at 7pm, Saturday 28 and Sunday, 29 from 12pm. It is advisable to arrive early to fully enjoy all the activities and surprises that the festival has prepared.