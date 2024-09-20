Discover tasty sandwiches and more at No-Mad in Albir

By EWN • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 15:30 • 2 minutes read

More than just sandwiches Photocredit No-Mad Albir

Located in the heart of the beach town of Albir, No-Mad restaurant offers an innovative fusion of flavours and a welcoming ambiance that keeps diners coming back for more.

Whether you’re seeking a relaxed brunch, a light lunch, or a full three-course dinner, No-Mad has something for everyone. Located just minutes from the beach, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious meal while soaking in the sunshine from the terrace or relaxing inside its stylish interior.

No-Mad’s space is both trendy and inviting, with comfortable seating and a calming, contemporary design that adds to the overall dining experience. It’s a vibrant yet relaxing venue, with a focus on fresh ingredients that bring a burst of colour to even the colder months. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick coffee, catching up with friends over brunch, or enjoying an intimate dinner, No-Mad ensures an enjoyable experience at every visit.

*A Fresh, Flavourful Menu*

One of No-Mad’s standout features is its enticing selection of afternoon snacks and light lunches, available daily from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty sandwich or a warming bowl of soup, No-Mad’s lunch menu offers plenty of options to satisfy your cravings. One popular choice is the “Holy Cow,” a delightful sandwich featuring roast beef, red wine-soaked pear, parmesan cheese, and rocket. This gourmet combination elevates the humble sandwich to a new level of taste.

If you’re craving something to warm you up on a chilly day, try their Thai soup, packed with prawns, chicken, mushrooms, ginger, and coconut, offering a spicy, aromatic heat that’s perfect for cooler weather.

*A Menu to Satisfy All Tastes*

In addition to its lunch offerings, No-Mad’s main menu is filled with mouth-watering options designed to cater to a variety of palates. For those looking to indulge in something luxurious, the steak tartar or grilled octopus served on a bed of mashed potato are excellent choices. The No-Mad salad, featuring avocado, roast beef, smoked salmon, and a red fruit vinaigrette, is a refreshing option for lighter appetites.

Carnivores will love the selection of lamb chops, juicy hamburgers topped with melted cheese, or fajitas packed with flavourful fillings. Seafood lovers won’t be disappointed either, with dishes like sesame-crusted tuna tataki and Thai-spiced mussels. Vegetarians will also find plenty of creative options to enjoy.

*An Impressive Wine List and Sweet Endings*

No-Mad also boasts an expanded wine list, featuring a variety of wines carefully selected to complement the restaurant’s diverse menu. From robust reds to crisp whites and refreshing rosés, there’s a wine for every dish. For those celebrating a special occasion, the selection of Champagnes and cavas is sure to impress.

Families are also welcome at No-Mad, with a dedicated children’s menu offering favourites like chicken fingers, pasta Bolognese, and sausages. Young diners can end their meal with a scoop of ice cream, while adults can savour a decadent dessert, such as creamy cheesecake with fresh berries or apple pie with vanilla ice cream and warm chocolate sauce. Pair your dessert with a specialty coffee or an elegant brandy for a truly memorable dining experience.

No-Mad is more than just a restaurant—it’s a destination where food, fashion, and a relaxed atmosphere come together in perfect harmony. Whether you’re stopping in for a quick bite or staying for a leisurely dinner, you’re sure to leave with a smile on your face and a satisfied palate.

Avenida del Albir 20, 03580, Albir

Reservations: 865 815 832

www.no-mad.es

Sponsored