By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 10:08 • 1 minute read

Epicentro: Art Meets Music Image: Shutterstock/ Artie Medvedev

GET ready, Mula! The Epicentro Festival is back on October 18 and 19 for its highly anticipated second year. After last year’s successful debut, this year’s festival promises to build on its positive momentum with an exciting lineup and a fresh, local twist.

Epicentro 2024 Returns to Mula for Its Second Year

Epicentro, which launched last year, aims to break down barriers between different art forms, creating a vibrant exchange among musicians, poets, and visual artists. This year’s event features a star-studded roster, including El Canijo de Jerez, who’s bringing his farewell tour to Mula, and Russian Red, who’s back with a new album. Don’t miss the legendary Spanish folk singer Luis Pastor, known for his socially charged lyrics.

What to Expect: Live Music, Poetry, and Art Exhibits

The festival will also showcase Travis Birds, Madbel, Carlota Urdiales, and more. Plus, there’s still time for emerging artists to join the lineup—submit your proposal for a chance to perform and earn €500. Expect live music, poetry readings, a showcase of young creators, and a varied art exhibit.

Plan Your Visit to Epicentro 2024

If you’re heading to Mula for the festival, here are a few tips to make the most of your experience:

Ticket Information : Entrance to this festival is free

: Entrance to this festival is free Getting There : Mula is well-connected by road, and shuttle services may be available from nearby cities. Carpooling is also a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.

: Mula is well-connected by road, and shuttle services may be available from nearby cities. Carpooling is also a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Accommodation : Local hotels and guesthouses are likely to fill up fast, so book your stay in advance. Camping options may also be available for those seeking a more immersive festival experience.

: Local hotels and guesthouses are likely to fill up fast, so book your stay in advance. Camping options may also be available for those seeking a more immersive festival experience. What to Bring : Don’t forget comfortable clothing and sunscreen. While the festival is in autumn, Mula can still get quite warm during the day.

: Don’t forget comfortable clothing and sunscreen. While the festival is in autumn, Mula can still get quite warm during the day. Stay Updated: Follow the festival’s social media channels for any last-minute updates or changes to the lineup.

