Epicentro: Art Meets Music
GET ready, Mula! The Epicentro Festival is back on October 18 and 19 for its highly anticipated second year. After last year’s successful debut, this year’s festival promises to build on its positive momentum with an exciting lineup and a fresh, local twist.
Epicentro, which launched last year, aims to break down barriers between different art forms, creating a vibrant exchange among musicians, poets, and visual artists. This year’s event features a star-studded roster, including El Canijo de Jerez, who’s bringing his farewell tour to Mula, and Russian Red, who’s back with a new album. Don’t miss the legendary Spanish folk singer Luis Pastor, known for his socially charged lyrics.
The festival will also showcase Travis Birds, Madbel, Carlota Urdiales, and more. Plus, there’s still time for emerging artists to join the lineup—submit your proposal for a chance to perform and earn €500. Expect live music, poetry readings, a showcase of young creators, and a varied art exhibit.
If you’re heading to Mula for the festival, here are a few tips to make the most of your experience:
