Fashion Forward at the House of Culture

By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 19:18 • 1 minute read

The Agora of the House of Culture was transformed into a vibrant catwalk showcasing the promising future of fashion, as it played host to the “Fashion Forward El Campello” event.

This two-day gathering, which concluded on September 14, brought together a diverse mix of fashion creatives, models, and critics to shape and forecast upcoming trends in the industry.

Under Marisa Navarro’s direction and the urban culture collective Urban Tactics, the event aimed to foster a platform for constructive dialogue among fashion industry professionals, independent designers, and sustainability advocates.

The agenda featured a compelling mix of activities, including a showcase of emerging talents through a captivating parade of new designer collections and engaging talks and workshops. These sessions explored the connection between the Do It Yourself ethos of youth countercultures in fashion and its absorption and reformulation by the broader industry.

Fashion Forward included a traditional catwalk

The highly anticipated fashion show commenced at 8.30pm, unveiling the innovative creations of fresh talents such as Apalancaos, Le Pimp, The Plug For, Romeo Cappry, Odis, Symbol, Surma designs, Adriani Maldonado, and Holly Gnarly. The event was presented by Mister Barcelo, accompanied by an exclusive session by DJ Lorena Mut.

In addition to the traditional catwalk parade featuring models showcasing the latest creations, the event also featured a captivating digital exhibition. This immersive display highlighted the work of digital designers including Iban Ragel, Irene Narciso, Eduardo Jara, Marina Botella, Nikola Stankovic, and Plastic by Sisters Lapay.

