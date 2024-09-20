Heritage Restoration in Calpe

By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 18:09 • 1 minute read

The mural by Gaston Castello Credit:noticias.calp.es

Calpe Department of Culture has taken the initiative to address the restoration needs of three significant heritage sites in the municipality.

These places have experienced deterioration over time, and the department is committed to preserving their historical and artistic value.

The first area that requires attention is the old wall, where two specific sections are showing signs of deterioration. The base of the Torreo de la Peca has been affected, with the mortar detached, exposing the underlying stone. Similarly, the section of the wall near the bell tower has also been impacted, with erosion from rain and time leaving the stone exposed.

A specialised restorer has been hired to assist with heritage restoration

To address these issues, the Department of Culture has begun the process of hiring a specialised restorer to assess the situation. The restorer will determine whether immediate action is necessary or if the restoration can be carried out through a bidding process.

In addition to the old wall, another important artistic site in need of restoration is the mural by Gaston Castello, located in the Plaza del Mosquit. This stunning work by the renowned artist depicts various elements of old Calpe, including fishing, the iconic Penyal d’Ifac, agricultural landscapes, and the local inhabitants.

Following an inspection by an archaeologist, the municipal architect, and the Mayor of Culture, it has been confirmed that the mural has suffered significant damage. As a result, it has been determined that the restoration process for the mural should commence without delay.

