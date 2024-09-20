By Harry Sinclair • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 16:16 • 2 minutes read

Jony Ive’s is taking his creative genius from phones to fashion Credit: Moncler/LoveFrom

Jony Ive, the visionary designer behind Apple’s most iconic products, is about to make waves in the fashion world with his debut clothing line.

Teaming up with Moncler CEO, Remo Ruffini, Jony Ive is set to release his first outerwear collection this September, marking a significant shift in his post-Apple career.

Steve Jobs’ “spiritual partner” Jony Ive debuted his collaborative clothing line with Moncler

The American designer rose to global fame for his work alongside Steve Jobs, co-creating the sleek and minimalist designs that defined the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad, and changed the tech industry aesthetic.

Having joined Apple in 1992, Ive quickly became a key figure at the company, eventually serving as Chief Design Officer.

Steve Jobs once famously referred to Ive as his “spiritual partner at Apple,” highlighting their shared passion for intuitive and beautiful products.

However, in 2019, Jony Ive left Apple to co-found LoveFrom, a design firm he launched with long-time collaborator Marc Newson.

Initially, the firm continued to work with Apple, but after their partnership ended in 2022, Ive began exploring other creative avenues.

Jony Ive’s brings his design philosophies to fashion with LoveFrom, Moncler

Jony’s new collaboration with Moncler marks his first venture into fashion, bringing his design philosophy into an entirely new space.

The collection, LoveFrom, Moncler, centres around a modular three-in-one jacket that reflects Ive’s attention to both form and function.

The jacket, set to go on sale on September 24, features a magnetic clasp design dubbed the “duo button.”

This innovation aims to make attaching and detaching the jacket’s layers seamless, offering flexibility and ease of use.

“I have come to care more about who I work with than what I work on,” Ive shared with the Financial Times, emphasising the importance of collaboration in his new creative journey.

Jony Ive’s innovative “duo button” magnetic clasp design for LoveFrom, Moncler

This sentiment shines through in his partnership with Moncler, a brand known for its high-quality outerwear.

Available in off-white and butter yellow, the jacket comes in several styles, including a field jacket, parka, and poncho, all of which can be paired with a base layer.

The duo button is particularly intriguing to fashion enthusiasts, as it represents Ive’s latest effort to reimagine everyday objects, an echo of his innovative designs with Apple.

“I tried to do better zippers, and zippers are really hard,” Ive told Fast Company.

Jony’s solution—a magnetic piston that seamlessly connects the jacket’s layers—embodies his commitment to elegant yet functional design.

With this latest venture, Jony Ive is proving that his creative genius extends far beyond the tech world, bringing his unique vision to the world of high-end fashion.