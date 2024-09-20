La Puente, Mijas cultural attraction

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 1:44 • 1 minute read

Councillors consider pans to redevelop La Puente, Mijas. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas

La puente, one of the most emblematic spots in Mijas Pueblo, is to become a new cultural space.

Mijas Town Hall has put out to tender the drafting of a series of projects, including the creation of new cultural space in La Puente, one of the most popular and emblematic corners of Mijas Pueblo. There’s over €20 thousand on the table for someone who can deliver the best proposal in just 90 days.

The tender conditions that the winning company must be responsible for basic drafting and the execution of a refurbishment project, as well as the health and safety study for the La Puente building.

Preservation of the historic La Puente, a must

The most characteristic feature of the site is that it is the only the vaulted passage where an original and historic building was located, and therefore the zone is listed, and so the current project must take historic preservation into account.

The contractor, awarded the deal for drafting the project, must include a proposal that shows the plans are duly defined. ‘The bridge is a symbol of our municipality, so recovering it, and even more to give it a cultural use, is essential for us. Once this new space is created, we will offer another incentive to visit Mijas Pueblo and at the same time to learn about our roots, our history,’explained the mayor, Ana Mata.

What Mijas council are looking for is a project that maintains the emblematic significance of the existing architecture, while at the same time creating a useable cultural space in the centre of the village.