Moors & Christians Festival of Altea

By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 18:05 • 1 minute read

Moors & Christians Altea from a previous year Credit: FB:We ❤️Albir & Altea

The official announcement of the festival, which celebrates the Moors and Christians in Altea, will commence with the ringing of bells and firing of mortars at 1.00pm on Friday, September 20.

There will then follow an extensive programme of events running through to September 24 with something for everyone to enjoy right up to the early hours.

Some of the highlights are as follows:

Friday September 20

There will be a procession of music bands at 8.00pm, and the opening of the ‘Barraca Popular’ in the Basseta-Centre car park at 11.00pm where drink, food and nightly entertainment will be available throughout the festival.

Saturday September 21

The ‘show and shooting’ will take place in the Placa de la Creu at 11.30am, followed by the Moors Embassy and Christian surrender at 1.00pm in the Plaza de la Iglesia.

Sunday September 22

Highlights include the always popular parade at 11.30am which will include the Queens of the Festivities and their courts of honour. Also on this day will be the spectacular ‘Mascaladeta’ firework display choreographed by Reyes Marti pyrotechnics.

Monday September 23

At 11.00am, the Queens of the Festivities and their courts of honour will meet with the Federation of the Moors and Christians to proceed to the Parish Temple of Our Lady of Consuelo.

Tuesday September 24

Mass for the dead and Thanksgiving will take place at 12.00pm at the Church-Convent of San Pedro and San Francisco.

Full details of the programme can be found by visiting this website.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.