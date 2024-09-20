Night Trail for hikers and runners

By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 20:29 • 1 minute read

Puig Campana Credit: Shutterstock:Pe3k

On Saturday September 21, trail and hiking enthusiasts will gather to take part in the Puig Campana Night Trail, which is considered one of the most emblematic mountains of the Valencian Community.

This year marks the fifth edition of this exciting event, and once again, it will be hosted by the Sports Department of Finestrat Town Council in collaboration with the El Portell Hiking Centre. The Puig Campana Night Trail offers participants a unique opportunity to challenge themselves and embrace the breathtaking natural beauty of the region under the stars.

There will be two versions of the Night Trail tailored to runners and hikers

There will be two versions of the trail offering an equal challenge of medium difficulty for both runners and hikers. For the runners, the course will span 13km with a positive slope of 900 metres, and for the hikers it will be 9km and a slope of 600 metres. The route will start from the Placa de la Unio Europea at 8.30pm and will pass through (among others) Font del Moli, Mas de l’Oficial, Collado Pouet, Foia de Cac or Cova del Cremat. Refreshments will be provided along the routes of both trails.

Speaking about the event, Sports Mayor Beatriz Quintillan said, “We are very excited because the Night Trail has established itself in the calendar as a sporting event to say goodbye to summer.”

Find more local news, events and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.