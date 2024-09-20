Picture perfect: Celebrating local beauty & talent

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 16:16 • 1 minute read

Local Talent Captures Spotlight Image: Instagram/@rocioortiz154

ROCIO ORTIZ, a talented photographer from the picturesque village of Canillas de Aceituno, has garnered attention by being selected for the Mi Rincón Favorito 2024 (My Favourite Corner) national photography contest. Her beautiful image of the iconic Calle Agua in her hometown is one of nine chosen to represent Andalucía in this prestigious competition.

Capturing the Charm of Calle Agua

Mi Rincón Favorito, a nationwide Instagram-based contest, aims to spotlight the most stunning images of iconic spots across Spain. Ortiz’s photograph, showcasing the familiar Calle Agua in a fresh light, exemplifies her knack for capturing the perfect moment.

Mi Rincón Favorito: A Celebration of Spain’s Iconic Locations

The contest, which aligns with World Tourism Day on September 27, offers a €2,000 prize. Ortiz’s photo will compete with selections from various provinces, highlighting her exceptional skill in portraying her hometown’s charm.

Join the Journey: Follow Rocio on Instagram

In addition to her contest entry, Ortiz regularly shares images of Canillas de Aceituno on her Instagram (@rocioortiz154), celebrating the village’s beauty. The town was named one of Spain’s Magic Villages in 2023, recognised for its active tourism.

A Spotlight on Canillas de Aceituno: Spain’s Magic Village

Mi Rincón Favorito not only features a national competition but also includes various local contests, each with its own participants, jury, and awards. The goal is to use social media’s reach to boost tourism and cultural interest across Spain.

Exploring Canillas de Aceituno

For photography enthusiasts, Canillas de Aceituno offers a treasure trove of picturesque locations. Be sure to visit the breathtaking Mirador de la Cruz, where panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys create stunning backdrops. The charming Plaza de las Flores, adorned with vibrant blooms and traditional Andalucian architecture, provides an idyllic setting for capturing local life. Don’t miss the historic Church of Nuestra Señora de la Expectación, with its beautiful facade and serene atmosphere, perfect for those looking to photograph cultural landmarks. Each spot showcases the village’s unique charm, making it a paradise for photographers and travelers alike.

For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here.