Hope for Swift Recovery
Image: Facebook/ Det danske kongehus
Queen Margrethe of Denmark was rushed to the university hospital in Copenhagen after suffering a fall at Fredensborg Castle. The 84-year-old monarch, who made headlines earlier this year with her surprising abdication, is currently under observation but is reported to be in stable condition.
The fall occurred while the queen was staying at her family’s country residence, known for its peaceful location on the eastern shore of Lake Esrum. According to Lene Balleby, head of communications for the Palace, ‘According to the circumstances, the Queen is doing well, but was admitted for observation for the time being.’
King Frederik, the eldest of Margrethe’s two sons, provided a public update after attending an event at City Hall in Copenhagen, where he celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Copenhagen Royal Chapel Choir. He reassured reporters, saying, ‘We take it day by day. The doctors are the ones who decide,’ and expressed confidence that his mother was ‘in good hands.’
Originally scheduled to participate in an event at Aarhus University on Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Department of Archaeology—an area of personal interest for the queen, who once studied prehistoric archaeology—Margrethe has now pulled out due to her health concerns.
The beloved queen, known for her chain-smoking and affection for dachshunds, was last seen publicly at the Rungstedlund Prize 2024 ceremony at the Karen Blixen Museum just days before her hospitalisation.
In her New Year’s Eve address last year, Queen Margrethe shocked the nation with her decision to abdicate the throne after 52 years of service. She cited health issues, including a significant back surgery in February 2023, as factors influencing her decision. ‘It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future—whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation,’ she explained.
Now known as Her Majesty Queen Margrethe, she remains an integral part of the royal family, capable of stepping in as regent when King Frederik, Queen Mary, or Crown Prince Christian are unavailable.
Margrethe, who enjoys broad support among Danes for her approachable personality and creative projects, has often been seen shopping in local supermarkets and engaging with the public without heavy security. Her keen interest in culture and art, as well as her active lifestyle—including skiing and judo—has endeared her to many.
As Denmark and the world await further updates on her recovery, the royal family and the public remain hopeful for her swift return to health.
