By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 11:11 • 1 minute read

Groove Through the Decades Image: Canillas de Albaida Town Hall

RECENTLY Canillas de Albaida’s annual Fiesta de la Gramola (Jukebox Festival) transformed the local sports complex into a vibrant tribute to the 60s, 70s, and 80s. This was the seventh year of the event, which began in 2016 and as always proved to be a beloved summer staple for locals and visitors.

A Nostalgic Celebration of Music and Fashion

With a start time of 10:30 pm, the celebration was a lively throwback to three decades of unforgettable music. The festival, which had only paused for two years due to the pandemic, drew a huge crowd who embraced the theme by dressing in vintage throwback outfits from the iconic eras. The event’s charm lies in its ability to unite people across generations, all dancing together to hits from John Travolta, Elvis Presley, Abba, and more.

A Family-Friendly Fiesta for All Ages

The town’s tourism chief highlighted the unique spirit of the fiesta, noting that it’s a family-friendly affair where participants, from toddlers to seniors, fully immerse themselves in the fun. This year, the festivities included a 360-degree camera to capture memorable moments and free attractions for all ages. DJ Toulalan and Proyecto Mandarina provided the perfect soundtrack, ensuring the music continued until dawn.

Looking Forward to Next Year’s Surprises

The party also featured awards for the best-dressed people and groups, adding an extra layer of excitement. The mayor invited everyone to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere and hinted at even more surprises for next year’s fiesta.

