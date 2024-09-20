By Donna Williams •
Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 19:00
• 1 minute read
Marvel characters will be at Retroalacant VIII
Credit: FB:retroalacantcigarreras
If you fancy taking a nostalgic step back in time with a fun day out for the whole family, then Retroalacant VIII is a must on September 21.
It will take place at Las Cigarreras Centro Cultural (Calle San Carlos, 78 de Alicante) between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. This celebration of the 70s and 80s is now in its eighth year and promises a day of retro fun for the whole family.
Best of all, this event is completely free of charge and offers a chance to immerse yourself in the iconic classics of the past.
From vintage games to timeless music, Retroalacant VIII is a great opportunity to share the joys of years past with today’s generation and take a magical trip down memory lane.
Visitors can look forward to a variety of exciting activities, including retro karaoke, a free arcade area, opportunities for cosplay featuring favourite Marvel characters, Scalextric races on a giant track and table football on a giant screen.
Moreover, around fifteen exhibitors will showcase gadgets from yesteryear, and there will be two Street Fight 2 tournaments, one for children and the other for adults.
Further details of the exciting things being planned can be found on the Retroalacant Facebook page.
Find more local news, events and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.