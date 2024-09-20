By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 19:00 • 1 minute read

Marvel characters will be at Retroalacant VIII Credit: FB:retroalacantcigarreras

If you fancy taking a nostalgic step back in time with a fun day out for the whole family, then Retroalacant VIII is a must on September 21.

It will take place at Las Cigarreras Centro Cultural (Calle San Carlos, 78 de Alicante) between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. This celebration of the 70s and 80s is now in its eighth year and promises a day of retro fun for the whole family.

Best of all, this event is completely free of charge and offers a chance to immerse yourself in the iconic classics of the past.

From vintage games to timeless music, Retroalacant VIII is a great opportunity to share the joys of years past with today’s generation and take a magical trip down memory lane.

Retroalacant VIII visitors can look forward to a wide variety of retro activities

Visitors can look forward to a variety of exciting activities, including retro karaoke, a free arcade area, opportunities for cosplay featuring favourite Marvel characters, Scalextric races on a giant track and table football on a giant screen.

Moreover, around fifteen exhibitors will showcase gadgets from yesteryear, and there will be two Street Fight 2 tournaments, one for children and the other for adults.

Further details of the exciting things being planned can be found on the Retroalacant Facebook page.

