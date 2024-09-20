Run for press freedom

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 20 Sep 2024 • 1:04 • 1 minute read

2023's Free Press fun run. Credit: APM, Facebook.

Free press and freedom of speech are to be vindicated in the centre of Malaga city with the Málaga Press Association’s Race for Press Freedom.

On Sunday, October 27, the most centric and iconic streets of Malaga, will be packed with fun runners calling for support for press freedom and the right to freedom of speech. The main run is 7km, but as well there will be a 2km race for families and runners of all ages in aid of the Association of Children’s Oncology Volunteers (AVOI). Top children’s oncologist Emilio Alba is sponsoring the race in its seventh year.

Registration for participation in the event has just opened and will remain so until October 25 through carreradelaprensa.com or dorsalchip.es with a reduced price of €6 for those who sign up before October 13. All runners aged 16 and over can register for the Press Race in two categories: ‘Absolute’ and ‘Journalist’. All ages are admitted to the Solidarity Walk, which is only 2km long; children under 5 do not pay and everyone else pays 6€.

Stop the advance of disinformation

‘The celebration of this day is necessary until we overcome the numerous existing threats against freedom of the press and expression. It will be like this until the independence of journalists is guaranteed in carrying out their work so that the right of citizens to truthful information contained in the Constitution is safeguarded. To do this, it is essential and urgent to stop the advance of disinformation and strengthen journalism based on ethical codes, governed by the principle of truthfulness. Controlling information is a way of misinforming,’ said the president of the Malaga Press Association, Elena Blanco Castilla.

Race numbers, along with a runner’s bag containing an official t-shirt and gifts from partner companies, can be collected on October 25 and 26 at the Sports Department of El Corte Inglés on Avenida de Andalucía in Málaga.