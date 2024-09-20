By Anna Akopyan • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 8:30 • 2 minutes read

Seven supermodels unite for a Cavalli fashion show Credit: Roberto Cavalli, Facebook

Seven supermodels shimmered in memory of the iconic designer Roberto Cavalli, revealing the 2025 trends in the first Cavalli fashion show since the designer´s death.

In memory of Roberto Cavalli

On September 18, ahead of Paris Fashion Week, seven supermodels from the 1990s and 2000s, including Eva Herzigova, Joan Smalls, Alex Wek, Isabeli Fontana, Natasha Poly, Mariacarla Boscono, and Karen Elson shimmered in stunning Cavalli dresses, reviving the steadfast confidence that intoxicates every woman who chooses a Cavalli garment.

During the show´s finale, the seven supermodels took to the stage in iconic Cavalli dresses with asymmetrical cuts, animal prints and feathers. Lighting up the stage in rich and bold black, green, and red colours, the models mirrored the playful sophistication of Cavalli´style, walking with the confidence of multi-dimensional, confident women.

Paying homage to the recently deceased Roberto Cavalli, the current brand designer Fausto Puglisi invited Eva Cavalli, Roberto´s former wife and collaborator, to the stage, as she was welcomed by the models with smiles and embraces. “For the first fashion week without Roberto, I wanted to involve Eva to celebrate through what I consider seven iconic pieces from the archives, involving the women who most represented Cavalli´s glorious period,” said Puglisi.

In memory of Roberto Cavalli´s; remembering the identity

September 18 displayed the first Cavalli collection since the original designer´s passing on April 12, 2024. Suffering from long-term illness, Roberto Cavalli passed at 83, surrounded by his family. Invited onstage by Puglisi, Eva Cavalli later said to the Press; “This was a very emotional moment. And I really appreciated Fausto´s gesture. Roberto´s role in fashion will remain in history. But I´d like people to remember Roberto as very creative but also sensitive man…he was a very generous and good man.”

Cavalli´s legacy with “some wildly savage, some really elegant,” garments, as a Bergdorf Goodman ad highlighted, continues to transform glamour, with daring yet highly coordinated and precise looks, screaming extravagance or as Cavalli himself used to say “excess is success.”

The new head of Cavalli, Puglisi remarked about Cavalli; “Your name will continue on, forever a beacon of inspiration.”

Memory and future of Roberto Cavalli

“I like everything that´s sexy in a dramatic way,” declared Fausto Puglisi and that is evident in Cavalli´s latest collection. Enchanted by ancient Rome and having studied Latin, Puglisi admitted; “What I like the most; my Italian roots and Renaissance.” Roberto Cavalli himself, used to paint before becoming a fashion designer, which is revealed in the intricate details of his work, making clothes appear as a walking painting.

Puglisi recently shared a new Cavalli denim piece with the Press, adorned with a Renaissance painting of angels, revealing the modernised nature of the upcoming collections. “Today´s woman is not the woman of 25 years ago. She is very independent, she knows when she wants to be sexy and when she wants to be covered. Above all, she doesn´t need the judgment of men,” said Puglisi about the new designs.

With seaside dresses, volcano prints and crystal gowns, Cavalli shows feel like walking through an ancient Italian art gallery while being in a midst of a 21st-century elite private party. Modernising has been the key to Cavalli´s new pieces. “In many ways part of the beauty and appeal of the brand back then would now be seen as politically incorrect; its sexiness, its unapologetic attitude, its boldness and immodesty,” said Puglisi.

Still utterly mesmerising, Puglisi disclosed the future direction and target buyer of the brand; “The new Cavalli women who are coming to us want to wear the clothes to please themselves. They are the new party.”