Social activities for Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 17:22 • 4 minutes read

Celebration & Gaudi Credit: Palau Centre d’Arts

Celebration & Gaudi at the Palau Centre d’Arts: Altea

A two-part dance experience is coming to the Palau Centre d’Arts in Altea on Friday, September 27.

This ticketed event promises to deliver a truly transformative evening of dance suitable for the whole family.

During the event, each section will last for 45 minutes. The show will kick off with ‘Celebration’, a captivating retrospective journey that will highlight some of the finest choreographies from the Iberian Dance Company. This special segment will span a remarkable thirty-year history, commemorating the company’s anniversary through a rich and diverse showcase of dance styles that have come to symbolise and define the essence of this esteemed dance company, promising an exciting and varied evening for all.

The second section of the event will revolve around the celebrated architect Gaudi, showcasing Spanish Scenic Dance in an engaging story that vividly portrays the life and legacy of this extraordinary man. Through a mesmerising dance performance, guests will be taken on a journey rich with captivating details about Gaudi’s life and architectural masterpieces. This immersive experience aims to capture the very essence of Gaudi’s mysticism and harmony in a one-of-a-kind presentation that promises to be truly unforgettable.

The show commences at 8.30pm, and ticket prices start from €25 with an additional 20% discount for those over 60 or holding a youth card. They can be booked by visiting the Palau Centre d’Arts website.

Gymnastics for Health Programme: Finestrat

On Tuesday September 24, Finestrat Town Council will be relaunching their Gymnastics for Health programme, focusing on promoting active living for seniors. This initiative is designed to cultivate a youthful spirit among the elderly and to help them stay in shape. The programme is a collaborative effort between the Department of Equality and the Department of Sports, aimed at encouraging physical activity to maintain overall well-being and enhance social connectivity.

The initiative is considered particularly important for the elderly, as improving their physical and mental health is crucial for enhancing their quality of life and longevity. The programme will be offered in two different locations, including the historic centre of Finestrat and La Cala de Finestrat.

Classes will be taught as follows:

Municipal Gymnasium of Placa Unio Europea:

Tuesday and Thursday between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

La Cala Municipal Hall: (former Magic Tropical Splash Tourist Office)

Wednesday and Friday between 9.30am and 10.30am

Those interested in registering for either class need to call the Finestrat Town Council on 965 878 100 between the hours of 9.00am and 2.00pm, and ask to speak to the Department of Equality.

Divine Shepherdess Festivities: Teulada Moraira

Get ready for a weekend dedicated to tradition and culture as Teulada Moraira celebrates the Festivities of the Divine Shepherdess between Friday September 20 and Sunday September 22. A collaborative event involving Teulada Town Council, it promises a varied programme linked to history and local customs that both residents and visitors can enjoy.

Friday September 20

A unique musical evening will take place at 8.30pm with two groups offering the best of their traditional repertoire.

Saturday September 21

An entire afternoon and evening of activities, including taking the poplar tree from the Glorieta de Sant Vicent to the Hermitage of the Divina Pastora in a horse-drawn cart, where it will be planted as tradition dictates. In the evening, there will be the annual ‘Cantada a la Fresca’, which will bring together amateur and professional singers in a festive atmosphere.

Sunday September 22

Fun games and races will start the day at 11.30am with both children and adults participating in traditional events such as sack races, egg and spoon, and rooster races while being accompanied by dulzaina and tabal music. Then, bell ringing will take place at 1.00pm, followed by the Parade of the Blessed Bread in the early evening at 6.30pm. The festival will conclude with a firecracker being fired after Mass has taken place at 7.00pm.

For details of the full programme visit the official website

Mediterranean Expressionism at La Casa del Cable: Javea

If you are an art lover but have not yet visited La Casa del Cable in Javea, then now may be a great time to do so, as they are exhibiting works by renowned painter Juan Frances Gandia.

This delightful exhibition centre was originally used to house a telegraph station in the 19th century. It has since been remodelled but still maintains the Tosca pillars, ensuring it preserves a piece of its history.

Juan Frances Gandia, originally from Alicante, belonged to the Artistic Movement of the Mediterranean, but he was gradually isolated from groups and influences that could mediate his artistic demands. He loved to experiment with abstract nuances, which can be seen in the aesthetics of his works. His paintings can be found in the Museum of Contemporary Art in Madrid and in different cities in Germany, Brazil, France, and the US.

The ‘Mediterranean Expressionism’ anthological exhibition can be viewed between now and October 12. This collection demonstrates his love of music and art, combining the two to express his most intimate emotions.

The exhibition is open to the public from Tuesday to Friday between 10.00am and 1.00pm and then again from 6.00pm to 9.00pm. It will also be open on Saturdays from 10.00am to 1.00pm.

Algar Waterfalls: Callosa

Les Fonts d’Algar, situated just 15 km from Benidorm and 3 km from Callosa d’en Sarria, towards Bolulla, is a remarkable natural site boasting a wealth of ecological treasures.

The Valencian government granted this area protection as a Wet Zone in September 2002, showcasing its vital conservation efforts.

Visitors to Les Fonts d’Algar can embark on a captivating 1.5 km circuit along the Algar river channel, which is adorned with stunning limestone formations. This does involve a steep climb so it is important to wear flat, comfortable shoes that you are used to walking in. Once at the top, you will be rewarded with stunning waterfalls that will simply take your breath away. There are also several natural springs emerging from the rocks, and tranquil pools of water, ideal for taking a gentle dip.

The trip is likely to take around 45 minutes, but that is without factoring in bathing in the seven different designated swimming places and stopping to take photographs. Therefore, it is feasible to spend a few hours admiring and enjoying this natural setting which makes that walk up the steps to get there seem so much more worthwhile!

While there are various organised trips that include the Algar Waterfalls, it is possible to make your own arrangements and book a ticket direct. The cost of which is just €5 per adult and further information can be found by visiting their website.

