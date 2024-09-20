Sunday and holiday shop opening dates 2025

By John Smith •
A unanimous decision was reached
Whilst many residents and visitors enjoy the opportunity to go shopping on selected Sundays and public holidays it must be remembered that the rights of shop staff have to be considered.
On Monday September 16, a session of the Inter-Island Advisory Committee on Trade took place at which representatives of the island councils of the Balearic Islands, unions and employers’ associations of the sector were present.
For the first time there was a consensus of agreement and unanimous approval from of all representatives of unions, employers and associations.
It was agreed that the following days would see the shops open, January 5, March 1, April 17, August 15, September 7, November 1, November 30, December 6, December 21 and December 28 in 2025 which is considerably shorter than in other areas which have a large influx of tourists in the summer.
Two of those days August 15 and September 7, are days that may be modified by individual municipalities, who must confirm any changes before November 15, 2024.
