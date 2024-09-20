The Affectionate Bear helps to combat bullying

By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 21:37 • 1 minute read

Miguel Hernandez Children’s Library hosted the book reading Credit:lalfas.es

The Association of Rare Diseases of Benidorm and Comarca (AERBECO) has launched a groundbreaking campaign to address bullying in schools.

At the heart of this initiative is a remarkable book titled ‘The Affectionate Bear’ which was recently presented at the Miguel Hernandez Children’s Library of Alfas del Pi. Authored by Juan Miguel Martinez Bueno, the narrative revolves around Aebertito, a newcomer to a school, who grapples with a physical disability. There, he forges a deep friendship with Benicito the deer, who also has to deal with physical challenges. Unfortunately, their time at school is impacted by the consistent bullying of their classmate, Alteo the rabbit.

Book associated with role-playing activity educates on bullying

In order to tackle the issue of bullying, the teacher organises a role-playing activity to help her students better understand the emotions associated with being singled out. Ultimately, the book conveys a positive message as the characters eventually all become friends. By highlighting the message that while everyone is different, they are all equal, the book aims to educate children on the harm caused by negative behaviours such as bullying.

Through this project, AERBECO aspires to instil a better understanding among children about the psychological impact of bullying and to shed light on rare diseases within the community. They also hope that the project will help to further promote their association and its goal of achieving recognition of permanent disabilities in people with rare diseases.

