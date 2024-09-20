By Anna Akopyan • Published: 20 Sep 2024 • 17:56 • 4 minutes read

According to the British Council, as many as 65 per cent of young people today will make their living by working in jobs that don´t yet exist. With the transformation of technology and a shift in social values, what professions are young people seeking today and why?

Top professions young people are seeking today

With the rise of social media and access to unlimited knowledge, a growing awareness continues to spread among young people, eager to learn about topics like climate change, foreign affairs and equality.

“Compared with older adults, Gen Zers and Millennials are talking more about the need for action on climate change; among social media users, they are seeing more climate change content online, and they are doing more to get involved with the issue through activities such as volunteering and attending rallies and protests,” stated the Pew Research Center, evaluating the interests of the new generation.

A 2023 Uptree survey in the UK, however, found that 47 per cent of young people today are interested in pursuing business, finance, and professional services, while 42 per cent are seeking a career in the STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

A 2023 US report by Samsung and Morning Consult also disclosed that 30 per cent of today´s youth express interest in technology and design, 33 per cent in media and entertainment and as much as 57 per cent are dreaming of becoming an influencer.

Influencing has been one of the most popular jobs on the rise; today, teens can make millions without leaving their room by creating content for platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. “What once seemed like the only path forward, getting a full-time job, has now been divided into so many,” said Ann Woo from the Samsung and Morning Consult study.

Professions young people are no longer seeking today

Once an overwhelmingly demanded job, the role of an administrator has become one of the least necessary jobs in 2024; with tech tools like AI, bank tellers, postal service clerks, cashiers, and data entry clerks, have become the professions that are the least sought after, and the ones least demanded. Yet, two professions that have existed since antiquity, teachers and doctors, face a shortage of workers and an alarmingly declining interest among young people.

In 2022, a WHO report analysed data from more than 50 countries in the EU, revealing a distressing discovery; “We could face a crippling shortage of nearly 1,8 million healthcare workers, and the numbers are climbing,” said Hans Kluge, regional director of WHO for Europe. He emphasised; “In some countries, there are just 2,4 doctors for every 1,000 people.” With strikes from health workers in Germany, Slovenia, and Sweden, more medical workers than ever are urging for higher pay.

In Italy, more than 16,000 reported cases of physical and verbal assaults were recorded in 2023 alone. Post-pandemic, the health sector has faced a crisis unprecedented in modern times. WHO Europe issued a warning in 2022, of a “ticking timebomb,” that hangs over health systems in the EU, with 40 per cent of doctors in 13 out of 44 countries surveyed being 55 years old or older and a declining number of medical students.

The age concern is similar in the teaching sector, as almost 40 per cent of Europe´s teachers are 50 years old or older. “Current teachers are now unlikely to encourage young people to enter a profession that is as challenging as teaching has become,” said Jay Schroder, who was once in the profession himself.

Researchers from Brown University and the University of Albany have found that the interest in teaching among young people has been near its lowest; dropping by 50 per cent since the 1990s. The declining salaries are one of the reasons for the regression of the role; in 2022, in the US, teachers were reported to make 26,4 per cent less than on average than in other educated professions, as reported by the Economic Policy Institute.

With overcrowded classrooms and faults in the educational system, to many young people, the job appears to have no rewards; “The truth is that the pay is low and the stress is high,” noted Schroder.

What young people today want out of their job

“What Generation Z seeks is engaging in meaningful tasks with a sense of autonomy, flexibility, a balanced work-life structure, and the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded individuals,” revealed Julie Lee, director of technology and mental health at Harvard Alumni for Mental Health. A BBC survey also reported that the most important thing about any future job for young people would be “happiness,” which they rank before “money.”

Not only does the new generation look for purpose but “lifestyle is a big part of the attraction,” as Ann Woo noted. With options of becoming self-employed, a digital nomad, or a content creator, 50 per cent of Gen Zers have no interest in the corporate world and are confident that they will become their own boss, according to research by Samsung and Morning Consult.

Working for the self, while desiring to make a change in the world, how much will the new generation achieve following the new work models? Will the new youth finally feel fulfilled by work? And will the life and work balance be reached at last?