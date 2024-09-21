Albox Municipal Band gets a new venue

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 16:29 • 1 minute read

The Municipal Band of Albox will have a rehearsal room in the facilities of the Andalusian Entrepreneurship Center. Credit: Mari Mar Alfonso Perez /fb

Albox has taken a significant step in supporting its sociocultural activities by securing a much-needed rehearsal venue for its Music Band.

After months of negotiations with various administrations, the Albox City Council has reached an agreement with Andalucía Emprende, a public foundation under the Ministry of University, Research, and Innovation, to transfer a room within the Andalusian Entrepreneurship Centre (CADE) to the municipality.

This decision addresses a long-standing demand from residents and offers the Music Band a dedicated space for rehearsals.

The handover of the keys took place on Monday, attended by key figures, including the mayor, María del Mar Alfonso, and the band director, Andres Bonil.

The room, an open-plan space, will now serve the musical association’s needs.

Mayor Maria del Mar Alfonso expressed her delight, stating, “Albox lacks public buildings, and proof of this is that our Music Band has been asking for a venue for years.”

“From the beginning, the band was given a room at the Water and Health Center, but being aware of the need for improvement, we wanted to look for a location that will grant better conditions for their rehearsals,” Maria stated.

Alfonso emphasised the importance of this collaboration in fostering entrepreneurship and future initiatives.

Alfonso highlighted that the agreement with Andalucia Emprende would strengthen ties between institutions, boosting business ventures and promoting entrepreneurial culture in Albox and the Almanzora region.

