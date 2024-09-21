Almeria’s gastronomy reaches Miami

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 15:39 • 1 minute read

Sabores Almeria is bringing the province’s flavours to the States Credit: Saboresalmeria /fb

Almeria’s culinary excellence has made a grand debut in Miami, marking a historic step for the Sabores Almeria brand in the American market.

The farewell event took place at ‘Echate pa lla,’ a Miami-based restaurant now officially the first outside of Almeria and Spain to join the Sabores Almeria gourmet brand.

The vice president of the Provincial Council, Angel Escobar, and the deputy for Agri-Food Promotion, Carlos Sanchez, presented a diploma to owners Antonio Puertas, an Almeria native living in Miami for 15 years, and Jordi Ceamanos.

Carlos Sanchez praised the owners for being “ambassadors of Spanish cuisine and Almeria products in Miami,” celebrating the dual milestone of international expansion and culinary representation.

Sanchez highlighted this collaborative achievement, stating “This restaurant becomes part of Sabores Almeria, achieving a double milestone; on the one hand, it becomes the first hospitality establishment to join the brand outside of Almeria and, in addition, the first on an international level.”

“I hope you will be the first of many restaurants outside of Almeria and Spain that we are going to accredit with Sabores Almeria,” Sanchez added.

Guests enjoyed a tasting of dishes like Serrano ham skewers, Iberian sausage brioche, and seafood paella, featuring top-quality Almeria ingredients.

Located on Ave Doral, ‘Echate pa lla’ offers authentic Spanish cuisine with fresh ingredients and a Mediterranean flair, with advice from Nutrisanum helping maintain a balanced, healthy menu, accompanied by traditional flamenco performances.

This Miami expedition is part of a broader international push, where nine Sabores Almeria companies showcased their products at the Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference at Miami Beach Convention Center from September 16 to 18, aiming to bring Almeria’s flavours to the American market.

