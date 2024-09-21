Are you paying too much for banking in Spain?

By EWN • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 13:13 • 2 minutes read

from left: Petter, Yenna, Paula, Amina and John Photocredit Get Bueno

When was the last time you checked your Spanish bank fees? In all likelihood, if a non-resident without a Spanish mortgage you’re paying much more than you think.

For many expats and non-residents, Spanish banking comes with unexpected costs—often adding up to hundreds of euros annually. Maintenance fees are common unless you meet strict conditions, like purchasing additional products such as insurance. Several popular banks charges up to €240 per year without discounts. Currency transfers can also be costly, with British expats reporting €30-35 fees for non-EU transfers. If you’re receiving monthly payments from abroad, that’s €360+ per year you could save.

Some banks advertise “free banking,” but often bury terms in fine print, requiring customers to maintain high balances or buy expensive products to avoid fees. Unannounced bank fees, money taken from your account seemingly without notice or reason, is something many bank customers experience in Spain. Often these are refunded if you complain, but who wants to waste time on hold for a bank or worse, que in a bank branch every month just to ask for your own money back!

There’s a Better Way: Meet Bueno

Bueno offers a simpler, cost-effective solution for non-residents and residents in Spain. Specialising in banking for foreign property owners and renters, Bueno understand the challenges foreign property owners face in Spain.

Bueno has earned an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews, praised for its simplicity and transparency with no hidden fees. With a Bueno account, you receive a Spanish IBAN accepted by all utility providers in Spain. Forget the paperwork and confusing procedures—Bueno handles the transition of your direct debits, making it easy to switch to hassle-free banking.

One of the key features of Bueno is its multilingual team of experts, many of whom are expats themselves. They offer fast, reliable support for any banking or service-related issues. For just €9.90 per month or €99 per year, you can open a Bueno account and access a full range of services. Clients not only save on banking fees but also benefit from up to 50% off services like renewable electricity, home insurance, currency exchange, and non-resident tax services. Bueno clients report saving hundreds of euros annually on banking and utilities, while getting outstanding customer service.

At less than half the cost of some Spanish banks, and with savings on other essential services, Bueno is the smarter, more affordable choice. Visit getbueno.com today to see how you can start saving time and money.

getbueno.com

Sponsored