By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 12:17 • 3 minutes read

Oktoberfest is underway with all new additions for the 189th edition Credit: Werner Boehm, Munchen Touismus

Thousands of beer lovers gathered early Saturday morning in Munich, eager to be part of the 189th Oktoberfest, the world’s largest folk festival.

As the clock struck noon, Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter tapped the first keg, officially kicking off the festivities that will continue until October 6 at the Theresienwiese fairground.

Oktoberfest, with roots stretching back to 1810, has become an iconic annual celebration drawing millions of visitors worldwide.

Oktoberfest’s 189th edition is a blend of tradition and modernity

The festival originated on October 17, 1810, as a celebration of the marriage between Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Theresa of Saxony.

The festivities took place in a meadow on the outskirts of Munich, named “Theresienwiese” to honour the bride, a tradition that remains to this day.

Over the years, the start date has shifted to September to take advantage of Bavaria’s warmer weather, ensuring a more comfortable experience for attendees.

Starting on Saturday, September 21, Oktoberfest 2024 has all new features

Organised by the City of Munich’s Department of Labour and Economic Affairs, this year, as stated on the official site, the festival site “covers an area of 34.5 hectares,” with “927 businesses applied for the Oktoberfest 2024.”

In total, “470 businesses were approved this year, including 153 from the catering sector, 123 fairground businesses, 194 market traders and several service businesses,” in addition to the 101 businesses applied for the Oidn Wiesn, where “41 were approved, of which 18 were catering businesses and 23 were showmen.”

Following a recent knife attack in Solingen, a city approximately 470 kilometres from Munich, organisers have added metal detectors for the first time in the festival’s history to ensure the safety of all attendees, in addition to the usual Aicher Ambulanz ambulance service providing first aid again this year.

Despite the sombre backdrop, festival organisers have emphasised that these measures aim to create a secure environment while maintaining the festive spirit.

Six million visitors are expected to attend this years Oktoberfest

Over the next 16 days, around six million visitors are expected to descend on the Theresienwiese fairground, which boasts 18 large beer tents and countless smaller attractions.

With up to 600,000 visitors anticipated each day, Oktoberfest is set to be a bustling and vibrant event.

Beer enthusiasts can enjoy a classic 1-litre mug of beer, with prices ranging between €13.60 and €15.30.

However, Oktoberfest is more than just a beer festival, it offers a rich blend of Bavarian culture, music, and food, featuring traditional dishes like pretzels, sausages, and roasted chicken.

The festival’s massive beer tents each have their unique character, complete with live music, dancing, and festive decorations that contribute to the vibrant atmosphere.

For those seeking a less beer-centric experience, Oktoberfest offers a variety of family-friendly attractions, including carnival rides, games, and souvenir shops.

Additionally, this year, according to the official site, Oktoberfest features ten fountains with free drinking water at the festival.

These are located on the Oidn Wiesn, at the toilet facilities, at the entrance to the Familienplatzl and at the Wiesn entrance on Esperantoplatz. There is also a fountain at the Fahrenschon family’s wheat beer carousel.

This diversity ensures that visitors of all ages can find something to enjoy, making it a truly inclusive celebration.

Munich hosts the 189th Oktoberfest from September 21 to October 6

As Munich hosts the 189th Oktoberfest, the blend of tradition and modernity is evident in every aspect of the event.

From its historical roots celebrating royal nuptials to the introduction of advanced security measures, Oktoberfest continues to adapt while preserving the spirit that has made it a global phenomenon.

With the festival running through October 6, there’s plenty of time for visitors to raise a glass, enjoy Bavarian hospitality, and immerse themselves in the world’s largest folk festival.

As always, Oktoberfest promises an unforgettable experience; one that combines history, culture, and a shared love of good beer.