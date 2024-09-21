By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 13:27 • 3 minutes read

The West Midlands are leading innovation in the United Kingdom Credit: Shutterstock

For a decade now, the European Capital of Innovation Awards has celebrated cities that lead in innovation across Europe.

The six finalists for the 2024 edition, announced by the European Commission, now stand a chance to earn the titles of “2024 European Capital of Innovation” and “2024 European Rising Innovative City,” recognising their achievements in fostering sustainable, inclusive, and resilient urban environments.

The iCapital Awards, supported by the European Innovation Council under Horizon Europe, honour cities that have effectively integrated innovation into the everyday life of its residents.

This year’s competition places a spotlight on those who have transformed their communities, showcasing how innovative practices can drive systemic change and social progress.

Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, and Youth, commented on the significance of this year’s finalists, stating:

“This year’s iCapital finalists show that the most innovative cities in Europe are those that think beyond technology and put citizens at the heart of innovation. Whether through green policies, social inclusion programmes or pioneering urban technologies, these cities have demonstrated that innovation is a powerful tool for creating fairer, more sustainable and liveable environments.”

The European Capital of Innovation category

Espoo, Finland, stands out as one of the contenders for the European Capital of Innovation award.

It has adopted a “city-as-a-service” model that emphasises collaboration between citizens, businesses, and public sector organisations.

Espoo’s strategy focuses on sectors like clean tech, health tech, and digitalisation, encouraging forward-thinking initiatives that aim to create a more sustainable future.

This approach underscores the city’s commitment to leveraging its community’s strengths to address urban challenges.

Turin, Italy, brings a unique blend of rich history and a forward-looking approach to innovation.

The city has embraced co-creation and experimentation, particularly through its Torino City Lab platform, which allows the testing of innovative solutions in real-world settings across areas like Smart Mobility, Environment, and Space Economy.

Turin’s ability to adapt its industrial heritage to modern challenges has made it a hub for social innovation and smart city technologies.

In the United Kingdom, the West Midlands shines as a vibrant metropolitan area with a population of 2.9 million people.

With a rich history of innovation, the region has implemented various test beds for urban renewal, technology, and mobility to enhance citizen wellbeing.

The West Midlands’ strong innovation ecosystem supports over 5,000 early-stage businesses through a network of accelerators and incubators, establishing it as a powerhouse in European urban innovation.

The European Rising Innovative city category

In the European Rising Innovative City category, Braga, Portugal, is gaining attention for its proactive efforts in developing a thriving startup culture.

Initiatives such as InvestBraga and Startup Braga have accelerated the growth of new businesses and startups, while the city’s commitment to sustainable development and social impact aims to position Braga as a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Linz, Austria, offers a different angle on innovation by intertwining and emphasising art, technology, and society.

The city’s programs, like the Linz City Innovation Tour and the Ars Electronica Futurelab, are designed to bring technology closer to the public, while the LIT Open Innovation Center encourages collaboration between academia, industry, and startups.

Linz’s commitment to citizen-driven innovation fosters a future-ready community that emphasises inclusivity and creativity.

Oulu, Finland, completes the list of Rising Innovative City finalists with its emphasis on co-creation and open innovation.

The city aims to cultivate a vibrant, humane atmosphere by engaging citizens, businesses, and public organisations to develop collaborative solutions to urban challenges.

By taking a multi-generational approach, Oulu focuses on creating an inclusive community that’s well-prepared for future changes.

The 2024 European Capital of Innovation Awards winners will be announced on November 13

The winners of the 2024 iCapital Awards will be announced at the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 13, 2024.

The European Capital of Innovation winner will receive a €1 million prize, while the two runners-up will each receive €100,000.

Meanwhile, the European Rising Innovative City winner will be awarded €500,000, with two runner-up cities each receiving €50,000.

All six finalists will be invited to join the European Innovation Council Forum working group, where they can collaborate with other innovation leaders to share knowledge and further advance urban innovation across Europe.

The iCapital Awards, now in their tenth year, have become a hallmark of recognition for cities that cultivate inclusive and dynamic innovation ecosystems.

By connecting citizens, academia, businesses, art and science, and the public sector, the award-winning cities translate cutting-edge research and ideas into real-world solutions that improve quality of life.

Past winners of the European Capital of Innovation include Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, and Lisbon, while cities such as Vantaa, Haarlem, and Linkoping have been recognised in the Rising Innovative City category.

Managed by the European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency, the iCapital Awards continue to celebrate the power of innovation in shaping Europe’s future, spotlighting how urban environments can evolve through collaboration and creative solutions.