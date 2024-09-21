Charity nighttime race

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 21 Sep 2024 • 15:20 • 1 minute read

Adult categories hear the starting pistol. Credit: mlktrail.es

The street and hill night running event, MLK & Tahermo Trail, returns on Saturday, September 28 to Malaga City.

The night race has been gaining in popularity over the last decade as 1,000 runners from children to 50-somethings run through Malaga and up some of its steepest climbs in the dark.

The race is the only one that combines an urban and nighttime mountain route in the city, and this year’s event is expected to bring over 800 participants divided into two races: one for adults and one for children. All participants will receive a commemorative medal at the end.

Event split into 4 adult categories and a kids race

The adult race follows a 10-kilometre route from the Malaga town hall and returns back to the same point after scaling Mount Gibralfaro. There are four age categories ranging between 15 and 55 years old, and the run should take a maximum of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The children’s trail, for those between 6 and 12 years old, will start at 9pm and travel 1,200 metres from Guillén Sotelo Street. As in the other categories, it is advisable to run with a luminous top, and if possible, a head-mounted torch. Children between 6 and 12 years old may participate in the challenge.

Along the route, there will be refreshment points and at the finish line. There will be prizes for the first three in the general male and female classifications. Distinctions will also be awarded to the first local runners (male and female), in addition to an award for the biggest team.

The event is in aid of charities including ‘Asociación Superhéroes Un niño, una sonrisa’, who organise superhero visits to children in hospitals, and ‘Una cima, una sonrisa’, who through sporting activities try to help the most vulnerable in society.

Registrations can be made at mlktrail.es for €13, or on the night for €15.