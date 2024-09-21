Coding games for kids

By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 14:01 • 1 minute read

Course in coding for kids and teenagers. Credit: EducaGamer, Facebook.

Beginning October 3, kids in Cartama between 6 and 17 years old will be able to sign up for fun programming and video game creation courses.

Cartama Council is hosting these activities aimed at two age categories: 6 to 10 years old and 11 to 17 years old. Using the Roblox Study platform, and Unity, the courses are organised by prize-winning Educagamer.

The 6 to 10-year-olds will learn about the fundamentals of coding with the Lua language and a simple interface in which they can create manipulable moving images in a game format, designed to get them interested in the possibilities of a possible future career in programming. Using characters from the children’s favourite game, Roblox, the educational program will teach the kids how easy it can be to create their own game using their own imaginations.

Creating their own 3D games

While the 11 to 17-year-olds will delve a little deeper into the Unity program, one of the most popular platforms in the gaming world today, to create their own 3D games through the coding language C+. No previous knowledge is necessary, as the course is designed as an eye-opening introduction to the possibilities of understanding coding.

Registration for both courses is now open and based on a first-come-first-serve basis. The Roblox 6 to 10-year-olds course costs €39 per month, and classes are held at the Centro de Formación y Empleo Francisco Romero on Thursdays from 5pm to 6.30pm. The Unity course for 11 to 17-year-olds is at the same place from 6.30pm to 8pm every Thursday and costs €49 per month. Registration can be done at educagamer.com.