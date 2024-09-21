Dinosaurs roam Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 18:13 • 1 minute read

Animated T-Rex welcomes visitors. Credit: Criaturas Jurasicas

A monstrous exhibition is opening its doors to the public in Estepona titled ‘Expo Criaturas Jurásicas’ (Jurassic Creatures Expo).

So not to interrupt school time, the exhibits will be on display at weekends and holidays from Saturday, September 28 until Sunday, October 20 at the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos. The show is billed as an ‘incredible journey through time in which children and adults will be able to observe more than 40 life-scale animatronic dinosaurs, which move, breathe, and roar. Among the dinosaurs, the Triceratops, the Velociraptor, and the dreaded Tyrannosaurus Rex.’

Gallop on the backs of the dinosaurs

The idea behind the show is to recreate the environment of these extinct enormous beasts, who roamed the Earth 65 million years ago. The exhibition is designed as a tour where visitors can be amazed as they learn about each species while exploring various areas such as the palaeontology section, fossils, drawing area, movie room and virtual reality area, a themed bouncy castle, and galloping on the backs of the dinosaurs, all while experiencing the amazing sensation of seeing the dinosaurs in motion.

The expo will be open on September 28 and 29, and October 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20 on Fridays, from 5pm to 9pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm. For more information and sale of tickets (children €6 and adults €8) visit criaturasjurasicas.com.