Elderly miss out on fuel help

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 21 Sep 2024 • 12:13 • 1 minute read

Cold winter ahead. Credit: Jelena Stanojkovic - Shutterstock

A 500,000-signature target has been reached by an Age UK petition opposing the elimination of the £300 Winter Fuel Payment for UK pensioners.

Except for those receiving benefits, Labour has suddenly axed help for pensioners, a move that has drawn damning criticism from all corners.

Age UK’s director, Caroline Abrahams, has cautioned that a large number of individuals will miss out on ‘valuable extra pounds’ due to a decline in the number of retirees receiving council tax help and therefore not being eligible for means-tested full bill payments.

Drop in eligible number of pensioners

According to government statistics, between summer 2023 and summer 2024, there was a 1.2 percent decrease in the proportion of elderly citizens in England who were eligible for a monthly payment. Shortly after news of the drop, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that means testing would be implemented to help with winter fuel bills.

Age UK is appealing for the government to save the winter heating payment, which was cut ‘with virtually no notice and no compensatory measures to protect poor and vulnerable pensioners,’ said Caroline Abrahams. Kate Smith, from Citizens Advice, said, ‘Many older people aren’t aware they could be eligible for extra support, which can make a real difference to daily life, particularly at a time when the cost of essentials is so high.’

Elderly faced with plethora of bureaucracy

Even if pensioners are unable to claim the £300 Winter Fuel Payment, they could be entitled to other support including the Warm Home Discount, Cold Weather Payments, Local Council Tax Support, as well as Universal Credit and Pension Credit. Controversially though, those needing to claim the Winter Fuel Payments benefit must fill in an intimidatingly long 243-question form, something many complain is too much for many people.

None of the plethora of bureaucratic hoops added to enable the elderly to survive winter explain why the government would take this measure instead of tackling soaring energy costs.