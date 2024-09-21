Fesporrat 2024: Celebration of Valencian Music

By Donna Williams • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 21:36 • 1 minute read

Mo’Roots will be one of the acts Credit: FB: morootssound

Fesporrat 2024 Altea, organised by the councils of Culture and Youth, is marking its tenth anniversary this year and promises to deliver an equally exciting experience as in previous years.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of performers celebrating Valencian music, including Esther, Mo’Roots, Quinto, and DJ Cate.

The festivities will commence at 6.00pm on September 28 in the Garganes-Basseta car park with the “Correbars” event, showcasing an energetic performance by the Bandeta Bernia. The evening will conclude around 9.00pm in the same car park.

Throughout the event, there will be popular bars hosted by Cora d’Algar and Contrabandistes to raise funds for next year’s patron saint festivities. Additionally, guests can enjoy a delightful dinner until 10.30pm, after which the musical performances of the Fesporrat will begin.

Fesporrat 2020 will celebrate Valencian Music well into the early hours

Esther will kick off the performances at 10.30pm, a talented artist who has already released an EP, an album and several singles. She will be followed by Quinto, a performer who is no stranger to Fesporrat as he performed in 2019.

Next in the lineup will be Mo’Roots, a group of very talented musicians from the Marina region who recently performed a special concert in Villajoyosa. Finally, taking the party well into the early hours will be DJ Cate, a multi-talented Valencian Italian pianist, singer and DJ.

The event itself will be free to attend, although spaces will be limited owing to the venue’s capacity.

Find more local news, events and profile interview for Costa Blanca North.