Published: 21 Sep 2024

The mayor of Almeria visited the Jose Bueno Alzheimer’s Day Centre Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almeria

The Jose Bueno Alzheimer’s Day Centre celebrates two decades alongside the 21st World Alzheimer’s Day.

The Alzheimer’s Day Centre in Almeria offers specialised care for Alzheimer’s patients and their families.

Coinciding with World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21, the centre shines a spotlight on the Friends of Alzheimer’s Association, which has managed this facility for 20 years.

The centre’s rooms, named after iconic local landmarks like Cabo de Gata and Monsul, reflect their commitment to maintaining a sense of identity for patients.

Mayor of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez, recently visited the centre, praising the staff and their efforts, saying, “This is a very special visit, so I want to thank those who form part of the Alzheimer’s Friends Association, who have been working for others since 1992, and to the councilwoman Paola Laynez for the affection she puts in his relationship with all the associations and the Germans who need it.”

Maria also spoke on the centre’s devotion to Alzheimer’s care, stating “In this centre, which is already twenty years old, service is given to 66 users, who have a quality therapist to work the psychocognitive capabilities of patients. Alzheimer’s is a very hard disease, where memories are lost, and at this centre, they work to make it as least painful for the family and those affected, and that it can be slowed down in time.”

With 30 professionals providing care for 66 users, the centre offers cognitive therapies to slow down the disease’s progression.

Esther Fernandez, vice president of the Friends of Alzheimer’s Association, emphasised the importance of supporting families, stating, “Our work is not only for the sick, but also for the family members, to whom we also give great importance.”

“Our fight is to keep moving forward in this disease that has no short or medium-term solution. Therefore, besides therapies, it is essential to maintain the dignity of the patient as a person until the end of his life,” said Fernandez.

The association offers vital services, from psychological support to equipment loans, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to Alzheimer’s patients and their loved ones.

