Let’s get loud at the BC Music Resort

By Donna Williams • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 10:48 • 1 minute read

It’s party time at BC Music Resort Credit: bcmusicresort.com

If you and your friends are looking for a great time in Benidorm, a day pass to the BC Music Resort, right next to Levante Beach, is one option that provides everything in one place.

It offers a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a vibrant poolside experience, complete with talented DJs spinning the tunes and a tempting selection of food and drinks, all designed to keep the adult-only party going strong. Be sure to book your pass for a Tuesday, Friday, or Saturday, if you are looking for the best party atmosphere.

Here are the various Day Pass options available (All-Day are from 12.00pm, and Afternoon are from 5.00pm). All the passes include party access on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at no extra cost.

BC Music Resort have a variety of Day Pass options to choose from

All-Day Pass with 2 Drinks: Enjoy access to facilities plus two drinks.

All-Day Pass with Unlimited Food and Drinks: Unlimited food until 6.00pm and drinks until 7.00pm.

Afternoon Pass with Unlimited Drinks: Unlimited drinks are included until 7:00pm.

VIP All-Day Pass with Unlimited Food and Drinks for four people: Unlimited food until 6:00pm and drinks until 7.00pm. Also, enjoy access to a Balinese bed and a premium bottle with a pitcher of soft drinks.

VIP Afternoon Pass with Unlimited Drinks for four people: As above but without the unlimited food option.

For further information, visit the BC Music Resort website.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.