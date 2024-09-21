Let’s get loud at the BC Music Resort

By Donna Williams •
It’s party time at BC Music Resort
Credit: bcmusicresort.com
If you and your friends are looking for a great time in Benidorm, a day pass to the BC Music Resort, right next to Levante Beach, is one option that provides everything in one place.
It offers a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a vibrant poolside experience, complete with talented DJs spinning the tunes and a tempting selection of food and drinks, all designed to keep the adult-only party going strong. Be sure to book your pass for a Tuesday, Friday, or Saturday, if you are looking for the best party atmosphere.
Here are the various Day Pass options available (All-Day are from 12.00pm, and Afternoon are from 5.00pm). All the passes include party access on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at no extra cost.
All-Day Pass with 2 Drinks: Enjoy access to facilities plus two drinks.
All-Day Pass with Unlimited Food and Drinks: Unlimited food until 6.00pm and drinks until 7.00pm.
Afternoon Pass with Unlimited Drinks: Unlimited drinks are included until 7:00pm.
VIP All-Day Pass with Unlimited Food and Drinks for four people: Unlimited food until 6:00pm and drinks until 7.00pm. Also, enjoy access to a Balinese bed and a premium bottle with a pitcher of soft drinks.
VIP Afternoon Pass with Unlimited Drinks for four people: As above but without the unlimited food option.
For further information, visit the BC Music Resort website.
