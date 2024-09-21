By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 13:06 • 1 minute read

Wizz Air - Credit Wizz Air Press

Which? Magazine’s ‘Worst Airline in Europe’, Wizz Air, has just bet on extending their passenger experience to long-haul flights.

Starting in March 2025, London Gatwick to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Hungarian budget airline will later add Milan to Abu Dhabi as well.

Like other so-called budget airlines, they have been operating with the same no-frills business mode in Europe, offering short-haul flights without added extras such as in-flight meals and more comfortable seat space.

Company hopes customers are willing to ‘suffer the pain’

Now, the Hungarian airline plans to shift that short-haul experience to much more gruelling distances. CEO József Váradi is very aware of this gamble, saying he hopes cost-conscious customers are willing to ‘suffer the pain’. The seats will be in the same format as those on short-haul flights and won’t recline or come with any features such as onboard entertainment or included meals and drinks. ‘Fifteen to 20 years ago, I thought three hours would test passenger tolerance,’ said Váradi at a press conference, but the company is hoping travellers have changed their opinions and have got used to the no-thrills experience.

Their announcement has come at the same time as Airbus’s launch of a new fleet capable of much longer flights of up to 8 hours. The airline has been ranked Europe’s worst by Which? for the last two years and recently only received just one star for seat comfort and cabin environment. Which? found that 44 percent of passengers surveyed reported some sort of problem with their trip.