Marbella Calling fest

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 2:11
• 1 minute read
Marbella homage to The Clash.
Credit: Mesa Pop, Facebook.
Saturday, September 28, sees the return of the Marbella Calling music festival in Parque de la Constitución, in Marbella.
A now yearly event that ushers in the autumn and changes in the weather in Marbella, the 12-hour festival is aimed at revitalising and promoting the Marbella music scene. The name, as one might imagine, is a hat-tip to the emblematic Clash album ‘London Calling’, harking back to a time in the UK when popular music revolutionised culture.
Organised by the Mesa Pop Cultural Association, the festival seeks to boost Marbella’s home-grown cultural and musical scene, promoting local talent and offering a meeting space for like-minded music fans.
Sandra Pedraja, of Mesa Pop said, ’We want to give visibility to local bands and offer a platform so that they can share the stage with well-known national artists. This year will be special, with a spectacular level of quality music and in unbeatable surroundings.’ The poster for this year’s event boasts the participation of local heroes Trilobytes, Pantano, and Briatore, alongside nationally acclaimed artists like Verona, Nat Simons, and Guadalupe Plata.
The festival will open its gates at noon on Saturday, September 28 with a crafts and vinyl records market, and continues until midnight with live music, DJs, and food and drinks stalls. Entry is free.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
