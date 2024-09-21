By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 17:13 • 1 minute read

Mojacar is celebrating the mixture of cultures for World Tourism Day Credit: Shutterstock

Mojacar Celebrates World Tourism Day with a Guided Tour of its Historic Pueblo.

Mojacar, a tourist town, is gearing up to celebrate World Tourism Day and the Day of the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain on October 1st with a unique guided tour of its historic Pueblo.

The event, set for Saturday, September 2, from 11 am, will include access to the “Encuentro entre culturas” (Meeting between cultures) exhibition.

Those interested can register at the Municipal Tourist Office by calling 950 61 50 25.

The celebration is organised by the Municipal Tourist Office to engage visitors and mark the symbolic World Tourism Day, established on September 27, 1979, by the World Tourism Organisation in Torremolinos.

Participants will explore Mojacar Pueblo’s stunning viewpoints, beginning at the Plaza Nueva, where visitors can take in views of the Valley of the Pyramids, the mouth of the Aguas River, and “Mojacar la Vieja,” a 12th-13th century settlement currently being excavated.

The site has seen six seasons of archaeological work with the help of young history students.

The tour continues to the Mirador del Castillo, offering breathtaking vistas of the Mediterranean and the Levante Almeriense coastline.

Visitors will also discover the old wall, City Gate, and the fortress church, all historically significant landmarks.

The 2024 theme, “Tourism and Peace,” emphasises tourism as a bridge for understanding, cooperation, and tolerance, fostering harmony and mutual respect across cultures.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.