Most in-demand Jazz drummer

By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 2:55 • 1 minute read

A delicate touch on the drums. Credit: Paolo Sorianni - Facebook

Israel Varela, drummer, composer, singer, winner of the Euro Latin Award (2001) and recently of the prestigious ‘Distinguished Mexicans’ award, takes the stage at the Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos on Friday, September 27.

Born in Tijuana, Mexico, Israel Varela is one of the most in-demand Jazz musicians of his generation, and one of the most requested Jazz, World Music and Flamenco musicians there is today.

His freshness and constant development have allowed him to work with some of the best artists in the world such as Pat Metheny, Charlie Haden, Mike Stern, Victor Bailey, George Benson, Raimundo Amador, Andrea Bocelli, and Joaquin Cortés, among many others.

Deep-seated inspiration drawn from Frida Kahlo

He remains faithful to his Mexican roots, especially in his deep-seated inspiration drawn from Frida Kahlo, and he embraces the influences of contemporary Jazz, Flamenco as well as contemporary classical music that are signature elements in each of his 9 albums. His music has been awarded and honoured by large Orchestras such as the Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico.

Accompanied by just two other highly skilled artists, Nita Aartsen on piano and vocals, and Javier Delgado on double bass, Israel Varela plays the Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos Friday, September 27 at 10pm. Ticket prices start at €15 and are available from the Clarence website or from the venue box office Calle Danza Invisible, 8, Torremolinos.