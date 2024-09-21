Oktoberfest in Mojacar at De Tap Room

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 16:23 • 1 minute read

Celebrate Oktoberfest and try the best local beers at De Tap Room Mojacar Credit: De Tap Room Mojacar

Oktoberfest is coming to Mojacar Playa once again with more music, more activities, and more beer.

From Friday 11 to Sunday 13 October, De Tap Room will be celebrating its second edition of Oktoberfest in Mojacar.

“This year we’ll have more music, more activities and of course more beer,” states the organisers, with 26 taps available of craft beer, from breweries on the Levante coast and national breweries.

Five local breweries will also be there, including Insana, El Cantero, Cervezas El Cabo, Althaia and De Tap Room Mojacar.

In addition to the beer, there will be food stalls with an array of cuisines, one of which will be offering a barbecue “where the meat is seasoned with spices made in Mojacar.”

De Tap Room will also be hosting activities, where the winners will receive prizes such as free beers or discount vouchers for local businesses.

Local animal shelter, PAWS is setting up a stall, providing information about the charity as well as collecting donations.

Plus, you can bring your dog to compete in the dark circuit, a series of obstacles with the winning pup receiving a puppy treat.

This year’s edition of Oktoberfest is in collaboration with the Mojacar Town Hall and Spectrum FM, “joining forces to give Mojacar an unforgettable weekend”

