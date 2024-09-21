Paw patrol – new paramedic service

By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 1:22 • 1 minute read

Accidents with animals becoming increasingly common. Credit: Ungar-Biewer - Shutterstock

A new van has just been added to the fleet of emergency vehicles of Torremolinos: an animal paramedic ambulance.

The van comes with all the clinical health equipment needed to attend to animals in distress which have suffered an accident, especially on the streets, whether pets, lost animals, or wild creatures. Like any paramedic service, the idea is to be able to mobilise quickly and stabilise the injured creature until the emergency service of the Municipal Animal Protection Centre arrives, which will then take charge of the animal and transport it to its facilities for medical attention.

Animal paramedic emergency service

The service will provide coverage within Torremolinos town limits and be ready to attend injured animals at a moment’s notice. The van has all the necessary material to carry out physical and chemical analyses and therefore will also act as a mobile laboratory as well as giving paramedic care to the victim.

The council has been able to allocate this service to its budget due to recent changes in the law regarding protection of animal rights and welfare, as well as to laws governing the control of environmental health.