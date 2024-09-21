Property hotspots on the Costa del Sol

By EWN • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 13:26 • 2 minutes read

Property hotspots Photocredit Overseas Dreams

EWN talks with property expert Peter Bowerman about the Costa del Sol property market.

The 2024 property market has been very busy again this year with many Europeans purchasing luxury second homes / investments on the Costa del Sol. The Tourism market has been extremely busy as well and many holiday home buyers have been subsidising their mortgage costs by renting their property out during the months they do not use it themselves. Although genuine bargains are getting harder to find we still get some incredible deals all along the coast, so contact us now if you are looking for a genuine bargain. Most areas along the coast have seen steady price increases during the year, but here are a couple of property hotspots you should seriously consider.

La Cala de Mijas beach town and surrounding areas are in very high demand. This property hotspot is ideally located between Malaga and Marbella. This charming relaxed beach village famous for its evening markets and chilled lifestyle, has now been fused with lots of classy restaurants all along its fabulous beachfront and boulevard. It also hosts a beautiful wooden boardwalk, clutching to the side of the coastline all the way through 3 towns. Hosting fabulous venues like the beautiful El Oceano, Max Beach & Cyrano Restaurants along with many others. If you’re already an owner and thinking about selling in; La Cala, Miraflores, Riviera or Calahonda please contact us asap, we already have buyers waiting to view sensibly priced properties.

Nueva Andalucia & Benahavis are also in high demand. Known for its classy restaurants, quality properties and being only a stone’s throw away from the bustling and glamorous Puerto Banus Marina. Except much better value for money and far enough away from Puerto Banus not to be bothered by the influx of noisy tourists in the summer. Both Benahavis and Nueva Andalucia are high on our buyers wish list. Our valuers are busy every day taking on new properties to replenish our stock, so If you’re thinking about selling, we recommend you get your property on the market asap. We offer the best marketing packages on the coast and offer a lot of services in our standard fee, that other agents do not.

Peter is one of the most published Costa del Sol property experts in both the UK & Spanish press, having spent most of his working life as a professional Real Estate Agent and Valuer. He is also the Managing Director of the successful “Overseas Dreams” master real estate agency, offering over 16,000 properties for sale along the Costa del Sol.

For more information on buying or selling property on the Costa del Sol, contact Peter or any of his team on Tel: 0034 951 551 444 or email: **info@OverseasDreams.com

Sponsored