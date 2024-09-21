Solo Amigos Group at U3A Marina Baixa

By Donna Williams • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 12:58 • 1 minute read

Solo Amigos enjoy meals out together Credit: U3A Marina Baixa

If you find yourself living in Spain alone, it can be difficult to maintain a social life. Even the simple act of going to a restaurant can be challenging and perhaps feel more than a little awkward.

Well, you needn’t worry because the U3A Marina Baixa has come up with its own solution: a group they set up called Solo Amigos.

Solo Amigos was set up several years ago and enjoys a membership of people who find themselves single and in need of some social interaction. They go along to restaurants at least once a month, and many of them also regularly meet up for a coffee and a chat. This can be particularly helpful if you are overcoming a loss and want to talk to someone who understands what you are going through.

U3A Marina Baixa will be holding their General Meeting on September 23

If this sounds like something you might be interested in, why not go along to the U3A Marina Baixa next General Meeting at the Casa de Cultura, Alfas del Pi on Monday September 23 at 11.00am. For those who are without transport the number 10 bus stops just outside.

Even if you are not interested in Solo Amigos, they have many other groups, including crafts, help with using smartphones and tablets, watercolour, ten-pin bowling, wine tasting, chaps (just for the men), dining out, picnics, travel, and walking, to name a few.

For further information, call the Secretary on 615 745 366 or email u3ambsec@gmail.com

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.