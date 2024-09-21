Stowaway mouse seeks hols in the sun

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 10:08
• 1 minute read
Passengers on board an SAS flight
Credit: photosounds - Shutterstock
An SAS flight from Oslo to Malaga had to make an unscheduled stop in Copenhagen when a stowaway was spotted on board.
Barely had the plane reached the coastline when a mouse leapt out of a passenger’s food tray and began to scurry unimpeded around the cabin to the horror of everyone on board.
The normally 3.5-hour SAS Scandinavian Airlines flight taking Norwegian holidaymakers to the popular Costa del Sol destination was diverted to Copenhagen for safety reasons and to eject the intruder. After circling the airport a couple of times, a landing slot was found for the unscheduled plane, and it landed safely so that the 180 passengers on board could disembark.
Luckily, a replacement aircraft was quickly found, and the holidaymakers could continue on to Malaga. Although a few hours late, the passengers safely touched down at Malaga Costa del Sol airport at 8pm to continue with their holidays.
A spokesperson for SAS confirmed to local press that there had been a mouse on board that had somehow stowed away and then escaped inside the plane, and that making a stopover was standard procedure for safety reasons. No statement was made on whether they caught the mouse.
Mouse and rat stowaways are not that unusual, although the former gives much more cause for concern as they have big enough teeth to nibble through electrical cables. In 2021, four kittens surprised the baggage handlers in Hong Kong on a flight that had just arrived from Singapore. Also in 2021, a giant tarantula was discovered on a flight from Brazil to Mexico.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.