Suffering with bunions or HAV?

Suffering with bunions? Photocredit Clinica Portalet

At Clínica Podológica Portalet we perform minimum incision surgery.

As its name suggests, it is done using minimal skin incisions, usually 2 to 4mm. Through these millimetric incisions we can reach the soft tissues and bone, without causing injury to the adjacent tissues.

Advantages: Immediate recovery – The patient walks away with a post-surgical shoe without crutches or help – After just 48 hours the patient can continue life as normal – No fixing bolts or needles used.

One of the drawbacks of open surgery is the use of fixing materials. With minimal incision, surgery fixations are not necessary as the soft tissues themselves which, we have respected. The joint capsule and a light dressing are responsible for this – Local anesthetic, only affecting the foot so, the dose used is less – No hemostasia as the size of the incision is so small, there is little bleeding so there is no need for a tourniquet thus avoiding all risks of cutting blood flow.

The small size of the incisions also decreases the risk of infection – Barely visible scaring.

CLINICA PODOLOGICA PORTALET. Experts in foot surgery, Bunions, Hammertoes, Calcaneal Spur, Helomas (Corn) Other treatments: Removal of corns and calluses. Ingrown toenails. Removal of warts and fungi. Study of the foot and footsteps. Made to measure orthopaedic soles. Treatment for diabetic foot.

