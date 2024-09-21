Sun-powered street market in Huercal-Overa

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 16:37 • 1 minute read

Huercal-Overa’s street market is going eco with solar energy Credit: Ayuntamiento de Huercal-Overa

The Huercal-Overa City Council has installed photovoltaic solar panels to power its Street Market, marking a significant step towards sustainability.

The initiative, led by the Department of Commerce, took advantage of subsidies aimed at promoting commerce and crafts in Andalusia.

These subsidies are part of the 2023 financial plan by the Andalusian Government’s Ministry of Employment, Business, and Self-Employment.

This solar installation aims to reduce the municipality’s carbon footprint and high energy costs, demonstrating Huercal-Overa’s commitment to the environment.

The photovoltaic system serves the fruit and vegetable stalls at the street market located in the Huercal-Overa fairgrounds.

Designed for self-consumption, the system generates energy for the vendors while any surplus is directed to other municipal installations, ensuring both energy and economic savings.

“We continue to bet on improving the energy efficiency of buildings and public spaces,” stated Mayor Domingo Fernandez.

Fernandez highlighted that this initiative complements recent solar panel installations at the Theatre and City Council building, which also saw improvements in thermal insulation. Upcoming installations include the San Jose de Calasanz, Virgen del Río, and Piscina Portada schools.

This project reinforces Huercal-Overa’s dedication to renewable energy, driving forward a greener, more sustainable future for the community.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.