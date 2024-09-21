The Nao Victoria docks in Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Sep 2024 • 17:40 • 1 minute read

Nao Victoria arrives in New York. Credit: Fundación Nao Victoria.

The Nao Victoria, the ship that first circumnavigated the globe between 1519 and 1522 under the command of Ferdinand Magellan and Juan Sebastián Elcano, is making a stop in Estepona.

Well, a ‘replica’ of the Nao Victoria will arrive in Estepona harbour on Tuesday, September 24, and stay until heading off again on Sunday 29. Fans of maritime history can visit the fully-working ship for this special occasion between 10am and 8pm every day from its arrival to get an up-close look at this travelling museum piece.

The Nao Victoria is the only replica of the original ship that circumnavigated the globe more than five centuries ago and has already completed its own circumnavigation, a journey which took 2 years across 26,800 nautical miles, and which visited 17 countries on 5 continents.

Meticulously faithful reproduction of a legendary ship

The design and construction of the ship, which took 8 months, and which was originally built for the Seville Expo in 2004, is meticulously faithful to the original design.

During its stay in Estepona, visitors will be able to tour the decks of the Nao Victoria, explore its holds, and learn about the lives of the sailors who crewed it during the original expedition. This is a full immersion in the conditions of one of the most important feats in the history of humanity and an experience for the whole family.

Tickets to visit the Nao Victoria are now available through the official website fundacionnaovictoria.org for €6 for adults and €3 for children between 5 and 10 years old, while children under 5 can enter for free.