James Bond´s gold Aston Martin Credit: Agora Models

24-carot gold models of James Bond´s Aston Martin will go on sale for £25,000 (€29, 789) to lucky buyers who will own the emblem of the iconic Goldfinger drama.

James Bond´s gold Aston Martin on sale

To mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Bond drama, Goldfinger, a British car kit connoisseurs at Agora Models crafted seven elaborately gorgeous models of James Bond´s golden Aston Martin. Made with the Bond character, Q´s attention to detail, the design includes everything from a radar tracker screen to tyre slashers, rotating number plates, twin front-mounted Browning machine guns, and an ejector seat.

The seven limited edition models will be sold for £25,000 (€29, 789) each. Made in just seven pieces, the miniatures pay homage to Bond´s 077 codename. “It is the best and most appropriate number of luxury edition kits to be making of this model,” said Clare Foltynie, a founding member of Agora Models. Foltyne shared the team´s thrill of making the models; “It´s just a dream come true to have such a beautiful luxury edition of this stunning, iconic vehicle.”

She emphasised how “proud” the team was of making these “absolutely perfect” models, applying uttermost effort; “The green colour on the cables, the detailing of the dashboard, and of course, we all remember sitting watching the movie with our dads in the 1960s and 1970s and just enjoying the moment Bond deployed all of those gadgets.”

The co-founder of Agora Models, James Franks, added; “We took the DB5 from our range and created this ultra-luxury model kit, which is something as founder I´ve always wanted to do, make something really special.” Each model is approximately 7kg, and measures 569mm by 211mm by 173mm; collectors can purchase it as a fully assembled model or as a self-build kit. The exclusive pieces will be on sale on October 5, celebrating the Global James Bond Day.

Global James Bond Day; celebrating with gold and vodka martini

On October 5, 1962, the first of the 25 iconic action thrillers, Dr No premiered as the first James Bond movie at the London Pavilion, then receiving a mixed critical reaction and becoming the first of the classic Bond screen adaptations.

In 1961, American producer Albert R “Cubby” Broccoli lit up with the idea to bring Ian Fleming´s James Bond series to the screen.

He had then collaborated with Canadian producer Harry Saltzman, who had optioned the rights to the series and they had secured the financing for $1 million (€894,000) for the first movie million (894,900) for the first film.

Played by Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig, Mr James Bond became the ultimate movie gentleman, representing class, taste, and masculinity. On October 5, movie and book fans worldwide dress up in Bond costumes, order that vodka martini and cheer for “Bond. James Bond.·