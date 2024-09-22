By Donna Williams • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 10:03 • 1 minute read

A scene from the production of Pinoccho Credit: palaualtea

Experience an entirely different interpretation of the well-known story of the puppet who wants to be a real boy, Pinocchio.

This play, with script and lyrics written by Josep Molla, offers a unique twist on the classic tale as it revolves around the concept of a theatre within a theatre, narrating the wooden puppet’s adventures in a fresh and innovative manner.

The story is presented through the eyes of Laura, a young theatre enthusiast who takes the audience on an enticing journey through the beloved puppet’s adventures. The production features a thrilling music score, live vocals and impressive choreography, all sure to engage the audience.

Adventures of Pinocchio is an interactive experience

The play itself is more than just a performance; it is an interactive experience that positively encourages the audience to participate in the fun.

From the moment Geppetto decides to carve Pinocchio out of wood, to the magical arrival of the Blue Fairy, the heartfelt conversations with Jiminy Cricket, the thrilling escapade at Stromboli’s puppet theatre, the encounters with the sly Fox and Cat, and the dramatic confrontation with the monstrous whale, the play offers an enchanting and immersive musical journey filled with adventure and wonder.

The performance will take place on Saturday September 28 at the Palau Altea Centre d’Arts. The show will start at 6.00pm and tickets can be purchased by visiting the venue’s website.

