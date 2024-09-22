Alfas Netball Team: Players wanted

By Donna Williams • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 19:05 • 1 minute read

Alfas Netball Team Credit: Rachel Hood

We all know how important exercise is, but let’s face it—sometimes, just the thought of going to the gym can be hard work in itself.

So what if there was a way to go out, meet some great new friends, and keep fit at the same time? That is exactly what the Alfas Netball Team is offering, and right now, they are looking for some new players.

Alfas Netball Team welcome male and female players of any nationality

An extremely friendly group of ladies, they meet once a week on Tuesday at 6.30pm at Poliesportiu Alfas del Sol, and each session lasts 1.5 hours. They are open to male and female players, and anyone over the age of 14 of any nationality is welcome to join them.

For those who have not played netball before, each team comprises seven players who occupy specific positions on the court. The game’s objective, similar to basketball, is to get the ball in the opponent’s net.

A very popular sport in England, the team was initially set up in 2004 by a group of English friends who all live in Alfas del Pi. If you fancy going along and seeing what it’s all about, you can attend a ‘taster’ session at no charge. After that, it is just €2 per session, and that includes coaching.

For further information, contact Rachel Hood on +34 609 733 774.

