By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 16:41 • 1 minute read

The bustling streets of Almogía during Almond Day Credit: Diputación de Málaga

Almond Day in Almogía is celebrated on the last Sunday of September, in the Guadalhorce Valley, and this year’s celebrations will be bigger than ever.

The event highlights the traditions linked to the cultivation and processing of almonds, and the programme includes exhibitions of local products and tastings of the local Chanfaina (traditional stew with meat, vegetables as almonds), cheese, almond cakes, desserts, and wines from the region. The party spirit is carried along by traditional music and the staging of artisanal trades such as saddlery and palm leaf pleita, together with demonstrations of the shelling, splitting, and peeling of almonds.

The celebration of Almond Day in Almogía starts at 11.30am with the traditional ‘Loma’ route, in which attendees can enjoy sweet wine offered by the local council while listening to live music.

Food traditions, wines and Rock music

In addition, there will be information brochures distributed on the history of almonds in the Malaga province and the importance of this nut in the local economy. As well as the most traditional curiosities happening on the day, there will also be fairground rides for children as well as DJs and Rock music from Costa del Sol favourites the Electroduendes.

From 1:00 p.m., visitors can enjoy the famous tasting of fried almonds and the refreshing cold soup, Ajoblanco in the Plaza de la Constitución. Additionally, all the local bars and restaurants will be serving the most typical dishes made with almonds from the area. Almond Day 2024 is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the traditions, culture, gastronomy, and music of Almogía in an ideal event for families and friends.