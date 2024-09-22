Annie at the Salon Varietés

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 12:38 • 1 minute read

Annie the musical, poster. Credit: Salón Varietés.

For those who love musicals, there is an unmissable show coming up at the Salon Varietés, the English-speaking theatre in Fuengirola.

The all-time favourite musical, Annie, will be performed from Wednesday, October 2, to Sunday, October 13. The feel-good Broadway classic about a plucky little orphan girl who charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find her parents, who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan.

‘Tomorrow’, It’s the Hard-Knock Life’ & ‘I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here’

The show is full of incredibly popular songs such as ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘It’s the Hard-Knock Life,’ which will no doubt get all the audience singing along. It will be a perfect night out for all the family or a fun evening with friends.

The dates and times of the performances run from Wednesday to Sunday, and times vary with only matinee performances on Saturdays. The show premiers on October 2 and goes on until October 13. Times can be checked and bookings made at salonvarietes.com or by calling 952 474 542. The ticket price is €25, and they are selling fast.