Annie at the Salon Varietés

Annie the musical, poster.
Credit: Salón Varietés.
For those who love musicals, there is an unmissable show coming up at the Salon Varietés, the English-speaking theatre in Fuengirola.
The all-time favourite musical, Annie, will be performed from Wednesday, October 2, to Sunday, October 13. The feel-good Broadway classic about a plucky little orphan girl who charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find her parents, who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan.
The show is full of incredibly popular songs such as ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘It’s the Hard-Knock Life,’ which will no doubt get all the audience singing along. It will be a perfect night out for all the family or a fun evening with friends.
The dates and times of the performances run from Wednesday to Sunday, and times vary with only matinee performances on Saturdays. The show premiers on October 2 and goes on until October 13. Times can be checked and bookings made at salonvarietes.com or by calling 952 474 542. The ticket price is €25, and they are selling fast.
