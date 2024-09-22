Bebop & Swing with an up-to-date touch

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 22 Sep 2024 • 14:34 • 1 minute read

Enrique Oliver Bebob Swing Quartet. Credit: Huber, Facebook.

Jazz saxophonist Enrique Oliver brings his Bebop Swing Quartet to Huber Art & Food in Estepona on Saturday, September 28.

While genres of music, such as Rhythm and Blues, never cease to develop and move on, what is termed R&B today has little to do with the sound of Stax and Motown in the ’60s. Jazz also progresses forward, but for most musicians, Bebop and Swing remain the pillars that keep the genre together.

An up-to-date face of Jazz

Enrique Oliver is one of those rare musicians capable of presenting an up-to-date face of Jazz, yet maintaining the sound firmly rooted in the Blue Note sound of the last century. An impeccable concert is expected with a balanced mix of inspiration, technique, and emotion, and a superlative artistic approach to Jazz that should never be missed.

Playing his versions of standards and original compositions, saxophonist Enrique Oliver’s Bebob Swing Quartet plays Huber Art & Food in Estepona on Saturday, September 28 at 8pm. The entry fee on the door is €15 (cash) and reservations are recommended. Huber Art & Food can be found in Calle San Antonio 27, and reservations can be made by calling 608 359 656.