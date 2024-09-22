Best local shopper prize in Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 19:17 • 1 minute read

Local stores in Marbella with more selection Credit: Philip Lange - Shutterstock

‘Shop locally’ is the message from Marbella City Council with a new campaign that will benefit local shoppers, especially the young.

Marbella has a total of 12,108 businesses, including shops, bars, cafés, and restaurants, the vast majority of them being small or medium-sized companies and freelancers. More and more, these enterprises are coming up against steep competition from massive national and multinational retailers, often located in the biggest shopping centres.

The aim of the council’s campaign is to attract shoppers back to street shopping and to support the over 4,000 small shops in the city.

Your purchase has a prize campaign

The initiative, which is already up and running and finishes on Sunday, September 29, involves buying something from one of the 89 participating local shops. Once paid for, the shop assistant will give the buyer a ticket along with their receipt, which the shopper should post on their Facebook or Instagram account with the hashtag #tucompratienepremioCCA as well as the name of the shop the product was bought from. The one that receives the most ‘likes’ on social media wins a €100 prize.

Each participating shop will display a QR code in their establishment or window, which shoppers can scan and find out what other places are participating in the scheme.

In spite of the enormous success of the summer tourist season, Marbella retail outlets noted a drop in sales, something many have put down to the streets being crowded with visitors to the city who were less interested in shopping and more inclined towards enjoying the beaches.